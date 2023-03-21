TB patients being treated at 138 centers in Balochistan: Provincial Manager of Tuberculosis Control Programme Dr. Asif Shahwani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Manager of Tuberculosis Control Programme Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said that as many as 138 centers were providing TB patients free of charge from diagnosis to complete treatment in their respective districts of Balochistan.

He was addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club along with Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Qazi, WHO Dr. Asfand Yar Shirani, Dr. Babgar Baloch, Dr. Shirafgan Raisani, Dr. Irfan Raisani, Imdad Ali and others.

He said World TB Day is observed globally on March 24 every year, which reminds us of the day when the German scientist Dr. Robert Cock discovered the germ that causes TB in 1882.

"The purpose of observing this day is to create awareness among people about TB disease, to present the annual performance report and to inform about the measures to be taken in the new year related to the treatment and prevention of TB", he maintained.

He said as this year the day was falling in Ramzan, so World TB Day will be observed in Balochistan on March 22, and a ceremony would be held on Wednesday at the Boy Scouts headquarters.

Dr. Asif Shahwani said that to ensure the eradication of TB disease, it was necessary to stop its further spread because a TB patient could transmit the TB germ to 10 to 15 people in a year.

Therefore, early detection of TB patients and proper treatment of them is the only and sure way to prevent it, he noted.

He said that with the cooperation of the organizations working in the government and orange sector, about 255 ppm has been ensured to provide free treatment to TB patients to private doctors in 14 districts of the province.

He said that genexpert TB diagnostic machines have been provided to 45 centers in different districts to improve the diagnosis and treatment of TB in the province based on the modern methods of the World Health Organization.

He said that there was a dangerous type of DRTB, which was also known as resistant TB, whose complete facilities from diagnosis to treatment were the cure methods recommended by the World Health Organization, including modern international drugs and the patient was admitted to hospital.

Teaching FJ treatment, adequate food and travel expenses for contact during treatment are also provided, he mentioned.

He said that apart from Quetta, this facility was being provided in Turbat and Loralai hospitals, at present there were 80 DRTB patients in the province.

He said that 40 lady health supervisors have been trained for TB disease referral system or identifying missing cases which would help in identifying TB cases in Balochistan.

District TB Officer has been appointed in each district to monitor the TB program at the district level, data reporting from districts through DHIS 2 has been transferred to modern technology Laboratory staff Code WHO, Dots facilitatos 110 doctors, 73 paramedics have been trained for diagnosis and treatment of TB, he added.

He said that the legislation to prevent the misuse of TB drugs at the private level and to identify the diagnosis of TB patients at the private level at the official level has been prepared and submitted for approval.

He said that in 2022, the TB control program has provided 14,000 TB diagnosis and free treatment facilities to 14,000 patients despite the difficulties caused by the global epidemic.