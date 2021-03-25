TB patients were advises to use medicine on daily basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a zoom meeting on TB has said that TB is curable diseasevand emphasized its patients to use the medicine on daily basis in order to avoid Multi Drug Resistance (MDR), which are more expensive and deadly than first stage of the disease is treated from six to eight months.

The moot titled "Stop TB in my life" organized TB Control Programme Shikarpur in connection with World TB Day at a local hotel on Thursday.

Those spoke on the occasion, include officials of the health department, social welfare, representatives of the various local NGOs and others.