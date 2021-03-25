UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TB Patients Were Advises To Use Medicine On Daily Basis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

TB patients were advises to use medicine on daily basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Speakers at a zoom meeting on TB has said that TB is curable diseasevand emphasized its patients to use the medicine on daily basis in order to avoid Multi Drug Resistance (MDR), which are more expensive and deadly than first stage of the disease is treated from six to eight months.

The moot titled "Stop TB in my life" organized TB Control Programme Shikarpur in connection with World TB Day at a local hotel on Thursday.

Those spoke on the occasion, include officials of the health department, social welfare, representatives of the various local NGOs and others.

Related Topics

World Hotel Shikarpur From

Recent Stories

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

23 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

25 minutes ago

Early Childhood Authority launches project to deve ..

26 minutes ago

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore with a U ..

49 minutes ago

Twitter reacts after PM's picture holding meeting ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.