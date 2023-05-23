UrduPoint.com

TB Screening Camp For Police Personnel Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Tuberculosis (TB) screening camp for police personnel has been started in Muzaffargarh.

District police officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider inaugurated the TB screening camp and reviewed the screening process.

DPO Syed Hasnain Haider also gave a briefing to the police employees regarding the orders of IGP Punjab.

He termed it an unprecedented program as constables to DSPs and all branches of the police will be a part of it.

In the first phase, the screening process, 8 to 10 tests were done regarding HIV, hepatitis B,C, blood, diabetes and blood pressure.

Now in the second phase TB screening process has been started, Mr Hasnain added.

TB screening of police personnel will be done on daily basis and all personnel will have to undergo mandatory TB tests and proper record of the TB screening report will be prepared.

The staff suffering from TB disease would be checked up by doctors further and provided with treatment and medicines, DPO concluded.

