(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Officials of TB Welfare Council and Patient Welfare Council DHQ met Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan in his office and informed him about the service activities of their organisations.

They shared some of their suggestions about the administrative affairs of Government TB Hospital and DHQ hospital.

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Riaz, MS DHQ Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif, MS of TB Hospital and Building Muhammad Zeeshan were also present. XEN Building said that the revamping work of Government TB Hospital, DHQ and Government Moula Bakhsh Hospital will be completed by December 31.

He said that the installation of filtration plant in DHQ hospital has been completed while the filtration plant of TB hospital will also be installed in next two weeks.

The health director said that the Government TB Hospital had been transferred to Primary healthcare, but its separate identity will remain.

The TB Welfare Council administration pointed out the lack of test facility for the medical board apart from extension of the DHQ's emergency, on which the commissioner directed the officers concerned to prepare a summary in this regard and send it to the government.

The delegation also requested for early restoration of the treatment center for drug addicts, on which the commissioner stressed the need for emergency measures to be taken by the officers concerned.

The delegation included Nasir Sehgal, Khawaja Shafiqur Rehman, Abdul Hameed and Abdul Quddus.