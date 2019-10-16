A delegation of TBEA, a world leading manufacturer of power transformers and electrical equipment, Wednesday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and expressed keen interest in Pakistan's energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of TBEA, a world leading manufacturer of power transformers and electrical equipment, Wednesday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and expressed keen interest in Pakistan's energy sector.

The minister invited the company to invest in Pakistan's power sector and assured to provide all possible assistance in that regard, a press release said.

He said the government was giving full attention towards the ease-of-doing-business plan as it would help in boosting economic activities and create more job opportunities there.

Omar Ayub also welcomed the company's resolve to invest in the power sector and play role in economic development of Pakistan.