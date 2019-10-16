UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TBEA Expresses Interest In Pakistan's Power Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:27 PM

TBEA expresses interest in Pakistan's power sector

A delegation of TBEA, a world leading manufacturer of power transformers and electrical equipment, Wednesday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and expressed keen interest in Pakistan's energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of TBEA, a world leading manufacturer of power transformers and electrical equipment, Wednesday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and expressed keen interest in Pakistan's energy sector.

The minister invited the company to invest in Pakistan's power sector and assured to provide all possible assistance in that regard, a press release said.

He said the government was giving full attention towards the ease-of-doing-business plan as it would help in boosting economic activities and create more job opportunities there.

Omar Ayub also welcomed the company's resolve to invest in the power sector and play role in economic development of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Company Job All Government

Recent Stories

DC orders improvement in cleanliness

1 minute ago

China's central bank injects market liquidity via ..

6 minutes ago

Pesco subdivision Thoru to hold 'Khuli Kutcheri' o ..

1 minute ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

1 minute ago

Shoaib defeats top seed Daniel to move to semifina ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price dips Rs400, traded at Rs86,600 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.