TBH, CSJ Hold Seminar Examining School Textbooks Content In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) On the occasion of the launch of “A Content Review of School Textbooks: What Are We Teaching at School?”, The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), held a seminar examining the content of school textbooks in Pakistan.
The seminar was held under the theme of education reform and inclusivity, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The session brought together a distinguished panel of speakers: Peter Jacob (Executive Director, CSJ), Tahira Abdullah (Social Scientist and Human Rights Defender), Zeeba Hashmi (Writer and Education Research consultant), Dr.
A. H. Nayyar (Physicist, Educationist, and Peace Activist), moderated by Tayyaba Rafiq (Project Coordinator, CSJ).
The discussion critically evaluated the narratives embedded within school curricula, highlighting systemic gaps in nurturing diversity, critical thinking and quality education.
Speakers emphasized the urgent need to reform educational content to promote tolerance, pluralism and intellectual development among students.
The event was well-attended by educators, researchers, students and concerned citizens, all committed to rethinking how education could serve as a foundation for a more inclusive and progressive society.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices6 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal6 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus26 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202526 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad36 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight56 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package56 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik1 hour ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP1 hour ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured1 hour ago