TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) On the occasion of the launch of “A Content Review of School Textbooks: What Are We Teaching at School?”, The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization in collaboration with the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), held a seminar examining the content of school textbooks in Pakistan.

The seminar was held under the theme of education reform and inclusivity, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The session brought together a distinguished panel of speakers: Peter Jacob (Executive Director, CSJ), Tahira Abdullah (Social Scientist and Human Rights Defender), Zeeba Hashmi (Writer and Education Research consultant), Dr.

A. H. Nayyar (Physicist, Educationist, and Peace Activist), moderated by Tayyaba Rafiq (Project Coordinator, CSJ).

The discussion critically evaluated the narratives embedded within school curricula, highlighting systemic gaps in nurturing diversity, critical thinking and quality education.

Speakers emphasized the urgent need to reform educational content to promote tolerance, pluralism and intellectual development among students.

The event was well-attended by educators, researchers, students and concerned citizens, all committed to rethinking how education could serve as a foundation for a more inclusive and progressive society.