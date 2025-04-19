TBH Hosts Session On "Gender, Peace And Security: What's The Connection?"
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, hosted a session on "Gender, Peace and Security: What's the Connection?".
It featured Azka Durrani, a lecturer and researcher in International Relations and Peace and Conflict Studies, known for her work at the intersection of pedagogy, securitization and critical security studies, said a press release issued here Saturday.
Azka Durrani led the audience through a thought-provoking exploration of how gender, far beyond being solely about women's rights that plays a foundational role in shaping systems of conflict, power and peace-building.
Drawing from her academic and field experience, Azka Durrani encouraged participants to rethink traditional definitions of security, advocating for a more inclusive, intersectional approach that acknowledges diverse identities and experiences.
