ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Black Hole (TBH), a non-profit organization, hosted a session on "Gender, Peace and Security: What's the Connection?".

It featured Azka Durrani, a lecturer and researcher in International Relations and Peace and Conflict Studies, known for her work at the intersection of pedagogy, securitization and critical security studies, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Azka Durrani led the audience through a thought-provoking exploration of how gender, far beyond being solely about women's rights that plays a foundational role in shaping systems of conflict, power and peace-building.

Drawing from her academic and field experience, Azka Durrani encouraged participants to rethink traditional definitions of security, advocating for a more inclusive, intersectional approach that acknowledges diverse identities and experiences.