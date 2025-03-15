TBH Screens Groundbreaking Documentary "Order And Disorder"
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Black Hole (TBH), a prestigious non-profit organization, recently hosted an exclusive screening of the critically acclaimed documentary "Order and Disorder (The Story of Information)" by the distinguished British physicist and science communicator, Prof Jim Al-Khalili, on Saturday.
The esteemed panel included Muhammad Siddiqui—tech entrepreneur, Dr Amjad Sohail—Assistant Prof of philosophy at NUMS, and Dr Naqeeb ur Rehman—mathematician with a doctorate from Germany.
Talking about his documentary, Jim Al-Khalili said that information was not just a tool for human communication but was deeply embedded in the very fabric of reality.
"The documentary unpacks how humanity has deciphered the laws governing the universe and mastered two of the most transformative concepts of the modern age—energy and information," he revealed.
As a sequel to Everything and Nothing: The Science of Empty Space, this award-winning science documentary discussed the interconnected principles of Einstein’s General Relativity and quantum mechanics, unveiling the hidden order that underpins our cosmos.
Following the screening, the panelists shared their insights on the significance of information theory in modern science and its philosophical and mathematical implications.
An engaging and interactive Q&A session with the audience was also held at the end of the session.
The discussion was live-streamed on TBH’s official Facebook page, enabling a wider audience to participate virtually.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TBH screens groundbreaking documentary "Order and Disorder"6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-class Submarine in China26 minutes ago
-
Sun and clouds play hide and seek36 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for successful operations against Khawarij36 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected office bearers of APNS36 minutes ago
-
PU library book club organises Ramazan special programme46 minutes ago
-
3 retailers held for illegal deduction from beneficiaries46 minutes ago
-
NAB DG distributes cheques to Eden victims46 minutes ago
-
7 held for illegal LPG decanting46 minutes ago
-
Fakhar expresses grief over death of Farman Lala wife46 minutes ago
-
Schedule released for quality assurance tests at outsourced schools56 minutes ago
-
CM calls for global action against Islamophobia56 minutes ago