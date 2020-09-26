TBTT creating thousands green jobs for unemployed: Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami' Programme would create thousands of green jobs for unemployed youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has said that 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami' Programme would create thousands of green jobs for unemployed youth.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists at a local hotel.

According to details received by this scribe, he appreciated the role of KP government in TBTT and said it has a lion share.

"KP government was not only surpassed the target but also helped restore the province's ailing forestry and wildlife sectors," SAPM said.

Telling about the TBTTP success story, he said that under which, 1.18 billion trees were planted across the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province against the target of one billion trees, mustered not only international support but also it was globally recognized by various international forums.

