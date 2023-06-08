UrduPoint.com

TBTTP Achieves Over 2 Bln Plantation Target So Far: Survey

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 06:57 PM

TBTTP achieves over 2 bln plantation target so far: Survey

The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) project of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCC) has achieved a cumulative total of 2.027 billion plantation target through plantation, regeneration and distribution of saplings till March 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) project of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCC) has achieved a cumulative total of 2.027 billion plantation target through plantation, regeneration and distribution of saplings till March 2023.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the implementation of the TBTTP was initiated in 2019 with a total cost of Rs 125.1843 billion on cost sharing basis for four years (2019-2023) to plant and regenerate 3.29 billion plants in the provinces and provincial territories.

An amount of Rs 3296.683 million (including both PSDP and ADP) has been utilized during 2022-23 (till March 2023) and 188.41 million plants were planted, regenerated, and distributed from July 2022 to March 2023.

