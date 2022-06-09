UrduPoint.com

TBTTP Achieves Over A Bln Plantation Target Till March 2022: Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The federal government's flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project has achieved over a billion plantation target till March 2022 that helped address decline in forest cover within four years time period.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the government has evolved policy frameworks backed by strategy to address various aspects of the climate change including major policy and climate related interventions.

In this context, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has taken different initiatives to mitigate the effects of environment and climate.

The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP) was initiated in 2019 with a total cost of Rs 125.1843 billion for four years (2019-2023) to plant and regenerate 3.296 billion plants across the country.

"The programme is being implemented by the provincial forest and wildlife departments through MoCC on 50 percent cost sharing basis except AJ&K and GB which are 100 percent funded by the Federal Government through PSDP", it said.

The programme has achieved 579.093 million plants during July-March FY2022 and cumulatively has attained 1586.18 million plants till March 2022. Through this programme 327,877 people have been employed uptil March 2022, it added.

