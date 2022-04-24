UrduPoint.com

TBTTP Helps Revive 1.36 Mln Area After Massive Tree Planting

Published April 24, 2022

TBTTP helps revive 1.36 mln area after massive tree planting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :The flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) project of the Ministry of Climate Change has helped revive and protect 1.36 million acre area covered under massive tree planting carried out across the country.

An official of the TBTTP project told APP that the project was the first of its kind that had major consensus of all the federating units including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to implement massive afforestation initiative to make the country a climate resilient region.

He told that the Ministry had set an ambitious target of 3.29 billion trees target for five years (2019-23) that would include spring plantation and monsoon plantations in the diverse ecological zones of the country where native and local environment adaptive plants species were being planted.

The official informed that the Ministry after successful achievements of all the federating units had achieved over one billion plantation target till December 2021.

"As many as 1.424 billion plantation target has been achieved till December 2021 where more than 9,500 plantation sites have covered during the same time period. However, the largest ever spring season plantation target of 540 million trees has been set for 2022 whereas the plantation is underway", he added.

He said tree planting was a very challenging task especially in the dry and barren areas as it required extra resources and manpower to ensure success of saplings in tough environment.

Moreover, assisted natural regeneration has emerged as the most successful intervention as it required less resources and gave huge dividends in the form of massive regrowth of new seedlings leading to thriving green cover in that region.

