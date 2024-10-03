Open Menu

TCF Celebrates Milestone Reaching 2,033 School Units

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

TCF celebrates milestone reaching 2,033 school units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to educating the less-privileged children in Pakistan, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey — reaching 2,033 school units and impacting 301,000 deserving students across Pakistan. In just the last decade, TCF has doubled its impact, demonstrating unwavering commitment to spreading the light of education.

The schools, TCF operates serve as beacons of hope, illuminating the path to knowledge and opportunity for countless children in underserved communities,TCF not only provide quality education to children but works to uplift entire communities through its programmes, creating agents of positive change in Pakistan,"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supporters who are the heartbeat of this movement," said Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmed, president and CEO of TCF.

Your unwavering support drives our mission forward, and together, we will continue to shine this light across Pakistan, Ayub said.

As TCF moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to educate and uplift, aiming to reach 1 million agents of positive change by the year 2030.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Million

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan