TCF celebrates milestone reaching 2,033 school units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to educating the less-privileged children in Pakistan, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey — reaching 2,033 school units and impacting 301,000 deserving students across Pakistan. In just the last decade, TCF has doubled its impact, demonstrating unwavering commitment to spreading the light of education.

The schools, TCF operates serve as beacons of hope, illuminating the path to knowledge and opportunity for countless children in underserved communities,TCF not only provide quality education to children but works to uplift entire communities through its programmes, creating agents of positive change in Pakistan,"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supporters who are the heartbeat of this movement," said Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmed, president and CEO of TCF.

Your unwavering support drives our mission forward, and together, we will continue to shine this light across Pakistan, Ayub said.

As TCF moves forward, it remains steadfast in its mission to educate and uplift, aiming to reach 1 million agents of positive change by the year 2030.