TCF, Mishal inks MOU to create awareness on OOSC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Around 22.8 million children between the age of 5 and 16, making 44 percent of the total population of this age group are not in schools.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) and Mishal Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create awareness among general public about out of school (OOSC) children through print, electronic and online mediums.

"Pakistan has the second-highest number of OOSC children in the world," a press release said.

Through this collaboration, TCF and Mishal was committed to enhancing quality reporting on OOSC by building capacity of journalists reporting on Education and Social Development related issues.

Mishal and TCF will jointly develop a capacity building initiative by engaging senior journalists on multiple forums across the country.

Both TCF and Mishal aimed at identifying and mainstreaming the issue of out-of-school children among general public through media. The organizations have joined hands to conduct training sessions with senior journalists in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

The purpose was to design strategic media trainings that provides data-sets for journalists to report on the issue with evidence-based journalism.

"This collaboration will complement the efforts of TCF to implement changes in education system that are necessary to bring children into school, and to achieve the unanimous goal of keeping children in schools.

Mishal Pakistan will also create special category at the AGAHI Awards 2019, Pakistan's most sought after journalism recognition to include 'the Reporter of the Year Award, Reporting on Out of School Children'," it added.

Isfandyar Inayat, General Manager, TCF said, "Economic development of a nation is closely related to the development of its human resources. Our partnership with Mishal Pakistan aims to spotlight Pakistan's education crisis that is affecting the ability of our children to equip themselves with the skills and knowledge needed for effective participation and contribution to our national development. We are thankful to Mishal Pakistan for stepping up to help us in this cause." Speaking on the occasion Amir Jahangir, CEO of Mishal Pakistan said, "Education is the right of every child as envisioned in the Constitution of Pakistan Article 25-A which premises that the state shall provide free and compulsory education to children of age 5 to 16 years."According to estimates by UNICEF, Pakistan had the second-highest number of OOSC in the world.

Mishal Pakistan was the country's leading strategic communication and design company. It was also the country Partner Institute of the Future of Economic Progress System Initiative, World Economic Forum.