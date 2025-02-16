Tchoukball Match Series For Women Tomorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A "Tchoukball Match Series for Women" in collaboration with the Faisalabad Development Authority and Pakistan Tchoukball Federation will be held at Kaleem Shaheed Sports Complex, Narwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad on February 17.
Matches will be played between Pakistan Color and Pakistan White women's teams.
According to Secretary General Pakistan Tchoukball Federation, Emmanuel Asad, Director General FDA/Chairman Punjab Tchoukball Federation Muhammad Asif Chaudhry will inaugurate the sports event at 11 am while Commissioner Maryam Khan will be the special guest at the concluding ceremony on the same day.
