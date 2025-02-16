Open Menu

Tchoukball Match Series For Women Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Tchoukball Match Series for Women tomorrow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A "Tchoukball Match Series for Women" in collaboration with the Faisalabad Development Authority and Pakistan Tchoukball Federation will be held at Kaleem Shaheed Sports Complex, Narwala Road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad on February 17.

Matches will be played between Pakistan Color and Pakistan White women's teams.

According to Secretary General Pakistan Tchoukball Federation, Emmanuel Asad, Director General FDA/Chairman Punjab Tchoukball Federation Muhammad Asif Chaudhry will inaugurate the sports event at 11 am while Commissioner Maryam Khan will be the special guest at the concluding ceremony on the same day.

Recent Stories

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

31 minutes ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

45 minutes ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

1 hour ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

2 hours ago
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

3 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

3 hours ago
 UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for a ..

UAE extends Arab Government Excellence Award for another four years

3 hours ago
 European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate t ..

European Union extends Operation ASPIDES mandate to safeguard Red Sea navigation

3 hours ago
 Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on mi ..

Xposure’s 4th Conservation Summit zooms in on migration’s impact on ecosyste ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan