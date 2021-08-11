UrduPoint.com

TCKP Plans To Lease Out Camping Pods To Private Sector

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:35 PM

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private sector

Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was planning to lease out multiple camping pods installed at around 10 tourist destinations of the province to the private sector.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was planning to lease out multiple camping pods installed at around 10 tourist destinations of the province to the private sector.

According to Project Director from TCKP Muhammad Ali Sayed, a tender would be issued in the next month for the purpose.

He said the decision was taken in line with the policy of provincial government which wanted the private sector to lead from front for promoting tourism in the country.

Another official of TCKP told APP on Wednesday that the camping pods were currently operational at ten tourist resorts of the province including Bishigram and Gabin Jabba in Swat, Thandiani in Abbottabad, Mahaban and Shaheed-e- Sar of Buner district, Bamburate valley of Kalasha, Allai spot of Battagram and others.

To a query, the official said the camping pods were installed at all the spots on the same model as each site contained 26 beds.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Same Lead Buner SITE Allai Muhammad Ali All From Government

Recent Stories

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

1 minute ago
 S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of ..

S.Korea's export surges 46.4 pct in 1st 10 days of August

1 minute ago
 US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

US Senate approves $3.5 trillion budget blueprint

1 minute ago
 46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Dem ..

46 U.S. Republican senators pledge not to help Democrats raise debt ceiling

1 minute ago
 Police to win public support through hard work and ..

Police to win public support through hard work and commitment:Ali Nawaz Awan

2 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven ..

China's auto sales up 19.3 pct in the first seven months

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.