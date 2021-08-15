UrduPoint.com

TCKP Plans To Lease Out Camping Pods To Private Sector

Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

TCKP plans to lease out camping pods to private sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was planning to lease out multiple camping pods installed at around 10 tourist destinations of the province to the private sector.

According to Project Director from TCKP Muhammad Ali Sayed, a tender would be issued in the next month for the purpose.

He said the decision was taken in line with the policy of provincial government which wanted the private sector to lead from front for promoting tourism in the country.

Another official of TCKP told APP that the camping pods were currently operational at ten tourist resorts of the province including Bishigram and Gabin Jabba in Swat, Thandiani in Abbottabad, Mahaban and Shaheed-e- Sar of Buner district, Bamburate valley of Kalasha, Allai spot of Battagram and others.

To a query, the official said the camping pods were installed at all the spots on the same model as each site contained 26 beds.

