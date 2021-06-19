UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCKP Reviews Transfer Of Assets To Culture & Tourism Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

TCKP reviews transfer of assets to Culture & Tourism Authority

The 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was held here the other day with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was held here the other day with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in last board meeting regarding the transfer of assets and employees of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the newly established Culture and Tourism Authority, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Advocate General Shumail Butt, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that all the ongoing Annual Development Program Schemes of Tourism Corporation have been transferred to Culture and Tourism Authority.

Similarly, all the movable and immovable assets of the corporation have also been transferred to the authority.

Moreover, the meeting approved the transfer of endowment fund of the Tourism Corporation to the Culture and Tourism Authority which was established for the payment of salaries to employees who have been transferred to the Culture and Tourism Authority.

The chief minister while stressing upon the need of swift transfer of the remaining matters of corporation to the authority directed the quarters concerned to complete the process at the earliest so that the purpose behind the establishment of culture and tourism authority could be fulfilled.

He said that the government would extend all out support to the authority in this regard. He also directed the quarters concerned to fulfill all the legal formalities in shifting of assets including transfer of land to Culture and Tourism Authority.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Hyderabad police holds open court, listens to publ ..

24 seconds ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

25 seconds ago

Police recovers body from Parliament Lodges

26 seconds ago

Water supply to remain suspended in Hyderabad on ..

28 seconds ago

FBR unearths massive case of under invoicing

3 minutes ago

World Music Day festival in full swing at Lok Virs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.