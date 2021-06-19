TCKP reviews transfer of assets to Culture & Tourism Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The 23rd meeting of the Board of Directors of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) was held here the other day with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail progress on the implementation of the decisions taken in last board meeting regarding the transfer of assets and employees of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the newly established Culture and Tourism Authority, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Advocate General Shumail Butt, concerned administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that all the ongoing Annual Development Program Schemes of Tourism Corporation have been transferred to Culture and Tourism Authority.

Similarly, all the movable and immovable assets of the corporation have also been transferred to the authority.

Moreover, the meeting approved the transfer of endowment fund of the Tourism Corporation to the Culture and Tourism Authority which was established for the payment of salaries to employees who have been transferred to the Culture and Tourism Authority.

The chief minister while stressing upon the need of swift transfer of the remaining matters of corporation to the authority directed the quarters concerned to complete the process at the earliest so that the purpose behind the establishment of culture and tourism authority could be fulfilled.

He said that the government would extend all out support to the authority in this regard. He also directed the quarters concerned to fulfill all the legal formalities in shifting of assets including transfer of land to Culture and Tourism Authority.