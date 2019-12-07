TCKP showcases cultural, traditional handicrafts at Dawn Lifestyle Expo

Visitors evinced keen interest in the tourism potential including scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites and cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the stalls established by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) at the Dawn Lifestyle Expo in Islamabad on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Visitors evinced keen interest in the tourism potential including scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites and cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the stalls established by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) at the Dawn Lifestyle Expo in Islamabad on Saturday.

Nine stalls established under the banner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion display cultural and traditional handicrafts, wildlife, Kalash culture and costumes, foods and music of the province in order to attract more tourists to these marvelous destinations and citadel of unique culture and traditions.

The two-day Dawn Lifestyle Expo that kicked off at the Pak-China Centre, Islamabad features a number of stalls at the venue that sell export quality material and home accessories at a reasonable discount rate.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion display handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone from Dera Ismail Khan.

Traditional dances were performed and folk music with rabab mangay also played to entertain visitors and tourists at the expo. The TCKP has also established a special desk to disseminate information about tourism and cultural potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic sites and cultural diversity.

Visiting the KP Pavilion, General Manager (Admin & Properties) Sajjad Hameed said that participating in the Dawn Lifestyle Expo was aimed at highlighting the tourist spots, cultural and traditional items to lure more visitors to the province.

He said that it was a great opportunity that tourists and families would know about the KP's scenic resorts and cultural heritage at the exhibition. Overall, the three-day expo offers a lot of fun and bargains for those who attend.