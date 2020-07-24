TCKP to identify natural tourist sites in Abbottabad

General Manager Tourism Corporation KP and District Administration visited various places in order to identify Natural Tourist places including Sajikot Falls, Jhangra Dam and other places for establishment of facilities there with the aim to attract tourists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :General Manager Tourism Corporation KP and District Administration visited various places in order to identify Natural Tourist places including Sajikot Falls, Jhangra Dam and other places for establishment of facilities there with the aim to attract tourists.

The Abbottabad district administration is making every effort to ensure that the citizens are provided with maximum opportunities and facilities for tourism. In this regard, General Manager Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Muhammad visited Jhangra Dam and Sajikot Falls, following instruction of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran briefed him on land acquisition and other revenue matters related to tourism. Abbottabad District is a natural tourist destination and attracts people from all over the country to come here for sightseeing and tourism. The district administration is striving hard to promote tourism in accordance with government policy and all resources will be utilized in this regard, ACC Akasha Kiran said.