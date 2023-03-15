UrduPoint.com

TCL Global Education Expo Opens Up World Of Opportunities For Students

The TCL Global Pakistan held a Global Education Expo for all the willing students to realize their dreams into reality in connection with its relaunch in Pakistan to encourage and facilitate those aspiring to pursue higher education abroad from well-reputed universities and explore options for work visas post-study

The expo brought together prospective students face-to-face with representatives from higher education institutions from around the world. Stalls from various well-reputed international universities were set up, providing a golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counselling for their future study endeavours. Representatives from British Council, Pearson and education and career counsellors were also present to provide a complete guideline and presentation of opportunities to aspirants, a news release said.

The Chief Guest, Senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mehmood said in his keynote speech that it is crucial for students to proactively seek the best education they can regardless of financial worries. A strong higher education ensures an innovative, intelligent, and efficient force in the workplace.

TCL Global's Country Director, Faisal Mahmood said that such exhibitions are necessary to spread awareness about the variety of options that students can avail for their higher education. He reminded of TCL global's vision and mission to support locally and recruit globally. Further, parents, teachers and students alike should take full advantage of such cost-free and highly informative events.

Other esteemed guests included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Ex-Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof. Dr Ijaz Qureshi, Vice Chancellor, Talon Institute of Higher Studies, Dr. Asif Haider, Director UMT, AAQIC, Prof Dr M. Afzal, Dean Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, Lahore College of Women University, Prof Zakir ullah Khan, Director Mirror Newspaper and Dr. Humaira, Garrison University.

More than 1,000 students participated in the expo and they considered this an excellent opportunity to provide clarity and insights about application procedures, scholarships, entrance requirements etc. The participants appreciated TCL Global's effort in the provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The value added to this event is mock tests, and sessions on relevant subjects such as admissions, scholarships and options and opportunities.

A sizeable proportion of Pakistan's population comprises young people aged between 15 and 24; these college and university-bound students are focused and ambitious to get their degrees from reputable international colleges and universities to succeed in their future.

Pakistan needs such initiatives to further mobility and opportunity-building for higher education. An international undergraduate and/or postgraduate experience broadens a student's horizon and teaches them skills to become innovative in a way that they can be productive global citizens.

