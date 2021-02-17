UrduPoint.com
TCP Imports 1,364,845 MT Wheat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

TCP imports 1,364,845 MT wheat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) handled 24 vessels since October 2020, carrying a total quantity of 1,364,845 Metric Tones of wheat, out of 1,699,832 MT, so far.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, as such, about 81 percent of the quantity of wheat stands imported and delivered to the concerned recipient agencies.

The remaining 19 percent of wheat that is 332,481 MT will soon be arrived and completely delivered to the concerned recipient agencies by 2nd week of March, 2021, to mark completion of the ongoing operation.

Four vessels carrying wheat being imported by TCP on the instructions of the Government of Pakistan have arrived and berthed at Karachi Port Trust during this February namely Eiders, lmz titan, Inceinebolu and Nicholas.

Besides, two vessels also arrived at Karachi Port Trust, which will be berthed as soon as a deep draught berth at Karachi Port Trust becomes available Elbabe and Pure Vision.

