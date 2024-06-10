TCP imports 6,572,430 metric tons of wheat from 2020 to 2023: NA Informed

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan Limited (TCP) imported 6,572,430 metric tons of wheat during the period from 2020-21 to 2022-23.

During the question hour in the house, the minister said that the TCP imported wheat based on the instructions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Federal cabinet.

Jamal Kamal clarified that the TCP did not import any quantity of wheat during the year 2023-24.

He explained that TCP acts as the sole medium for purchasing wheat for food security purposes, while its storage and distribution are managed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The minister dispelled any rumors regarding the export of wheat flour, stating that such reports are baseless and no such decision has been made.

He said that it was decided last year that the private sector would be responsible for importing wheat, and TCP would not engage in wheat imports. However, he said that TCP can only import wheat under a mandate given by the government.

Regarding sugar, the minister clarified that decisions related to the import and export of sugar are made by the Sugar Advisory board, and no decision has been made yet regarding sugar imports.

