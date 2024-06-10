TCP Imports 6,572,430 Metric Tons Of Wheat From 2020 To 2023: NA Informed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan Limited (TCP) imported 6,572,430 metric tons of wheat during the period from 2020-21 to 2022-23
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan informed the National Assembly on Monday that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan Limited (TCP) imported 6,572,430 metric tons of wheat during the period from 2020-21 to 2022-23.
During the question hour in the house, the minister said that the TCP imported wheat based on the instructions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the Federal cabinet.
Jamal Kamal clarified that the TCP did not import any quantity of wheat during the year 2023-24.
He explained that TCP acts as the sole medium for purchasing wheat for food security purposes, while its storage and distribution are managed by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.
The minister dispelled any rumors regarding the export of wheat flour, stating that such reports are baseless and no such decision has been made.
He said that it was decided last year that the private sector would be responsible for importing wheat, and TCP would not engage in wheat imports. However, he said that TCP can only import wheat under a mandate given by the government.
Regarding sugar, the minister clarified that decisions related to the import and export of sugar are made by the Sugar Advisory board, and no decision has been made yet regarding sugar imports.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..
Woman, daughter killed in road accident
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani8 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed in road accident8 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case8 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge16 minutes ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa16 minutes ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city16 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land16 minutes ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education39 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister18 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire20 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees20 minutes ago