TCP ordered to procure cotton to ensure Rs 8500/40kg price to farmers, says secretary agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab secretary agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Friday that Federal government has ordered Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to start procuring cotton immediately to ensure that farmers can get Rs 8500 per 40 kilogram price of their cotton yield.

Presiding over a meeting at the office of commissioner Multan to review cotton crop situation in Multan division, the secretary ordered all the directors and deputy directors to submit daily report to him regarding arrival of Phutti (Seed Cotton) at ginning factories, its quality and stock position.

Iftikhar Sahu ordered officials to start visiting hot spot areas with incidence of enemy pests and ensure timely remedial measures after DG Pest Warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad informed the meeting that overall crop situation was better across Multan division but there were reports of attack of white fly in Mianchannu and Vehari and Thrips in Lodhran. He was further informed that picking of Feb-sown cotton was in progress and 28 ginning factories were operational in Multan division.

Officials said that fake pesticides worth Rs 137.5 million have so far been seized in Multan division and legal action was being taken against those involved. The secretary ordered to further intensify the drive against fake pesticides and registration of cases against violators under MPO Act.

He said that the next two-month duration was critical for cotton crop management and directed officials to increase their frequency of field visits to reach out to farmers and help them out in case of any trouble regarding crop growth.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, commissioner Multan Engineer Amir Khatak, additional secretary agriculture task force Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, DG agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali, DG Pest Warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad, directors and deputy directors were in attendance while deputy commissioners of Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, and agriculture officials from these districts joined the meeting online.