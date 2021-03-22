TCP successfully completes Wheat Operation-2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Trading Corporation of Pakistan - TCP's last vessel MV EMMARKRIS-Ill carrying 57,530.204 Metric Tons imported wheat has berthed at FAP Terminal, Port Qasim here on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the berthing of MV EMMARKRIS-III, TCP has successfully imported 1.

7 million metric tones of wheat through 30 bulk vessels, said a spokesperson of the TCP.

The Cargo of these vessels was efficiently lifted by provincial governments and PASSCO directly from the port.

The Government of Punjab has lifted 1,024,718 MT, Government of KPK, lifted 444,400 MT Government of Sindh has lifted 117,750 whereas, quantities 114,931 MT would stand lifted by PASSCO after completion of MV EMMARKRIS-III at Port Qasim, Karachi.