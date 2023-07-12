Open Menu

TCP To Start Procuring Cotton Soon, Says Secretary Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Wednesday that Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) would soon start procuring cotton to keep prices stable and ensure better returns to farmers

Presiding over cotton crop management and monitoring committee 2023 meeting at civil secretariat in Lahore, Iftikhar Sahu said that the next two months were extremely important for cotton crop management and ordered timely steps to control pests in the light of pest scouting, surveillance and monitoring reports.

All divisional directors should intensify field inspections and accompany divisional expert groups to extend on-field advice to farmers.

He said, the weather was favourable and pest was within the economic threshold level (ETL) limit and expressed commitment to make cotton production target of over eight million bales achievable in Punjab with joint efforts of stakeholders.

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) representative informed that Feb sown cotton was passing through picking (harvest) phase and better production was expected this season.

He said, 60 ginning factories were operational in Punjab and record arrival of Phutti was being recorded.

DG agriculture extension Dr. Anjum Ali said that cotton crop situation in Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur division was better. There were incidence of white fly, Aphid and Thrips but it has not yet reached the ETL level and experts would take corrective steps once the reports are ready.

Additional Secretary task force Punjab Muhammed Shabbir Ahmad Khan, DG pest warning Rana Faqeer Ahmad Khan, Chief scientist AARI Dr. Akhtar, MD Punjab Seed Corporation Shan Ul Haq, DG crop reporting Dr. Abdul Qayyum, director agriculture information Rafiq Akhtar, progressive farmer Khalid Khokhar, Saad Ali from CropLife were present, while Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, PCGA representative Chaudhry Bilal, Dr. Javed and Dr. Iqbal Bandesha from APTMA attended meeting online.

