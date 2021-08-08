UrduPoint.com

TCP Wheat Vessel Arrives At KPT

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:50 PM

TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :First vessel, MV CONCARAN, carrying 57,000 metric tones of wheat for Trading Corporation of Pakistan anchored at Karachi Port (KPT) on Sunday.

The cargo of the ship will be lifted by M/s. PASSCO.

TCP has been tasked by the government to import wheat from international sources for Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) and the Provincial Governments, says TCP release.

The second vessel MV ALONISSOS bringing 53,912.760 mt wheat is expected to arrived the port on August 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import August Sunday From Government Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

4 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

4 hours ago
 Aspiring boxer beats rare cancer with support of m ..

Aspiring boxer beats rare cancer with support of medical team across three count ..

4 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.