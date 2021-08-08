TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :First vessel, MV CONCARAN, carrying 57,000 metric tones of wheat for Trading Corporation of Pakistan anchored at Karachi Port (KPT) on Sunday.

The cargo of the ship will be lifted by M/s. PASSCO.

TCP has been tasked by the government to import wheat from international sources for Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation Limited (PASSCO) and the Provincial Governments, says TCP release.

The second vessel MV ALONISSOS bringing 53,912.760 mt wheat is expected to arrived the port on August 14.