UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TCV To Be Included In EPI By March 2021: DG Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

TCV to be included in EPI by March 2021: DG health

Typhoid Conjugated Vaccine (TCV) would be included in the existing Expanded Programme On Immunization (EPI) by March, 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Typhoid Conjugated Vaccine (TCV) would be included in the existing Expanded Programme On Immunization (EPI) by March, 2021.

Director General Health Services EPI Punjab Dr Bashir Ahmed Sidique said this while inaugurating the anti-Typhoid drive by administering TCV to a child here at District Health Authority office.

The DG said that the two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of the district from February 1 to 15 due to number of increasing cases. He said that as the provincial government was fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders, there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas," he said.

He further said that 1101 mobile teams would go door-to-door and administer TCV to save the children from typhoid.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, CEO district health Dr. Faiza Kanwal and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta February March All From Government

Recent Stories

Vietnam Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Prepare ..

2 minutes ago

Biden on Tuesday to Sign Executive Order on Immigr ..

2 minutes ago

Global equities sink at end of painful week

2 minutes ago

Hafiz Salman Butt laid to rest

11 minutes ago

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights to Visit Ven ..

11 minutes ago

Catalonia to Hold Snap Parliamentary Vote on Feb 1 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.