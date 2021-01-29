TCV to be included in EPI by March 2021: DG health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Typhoid Conjugated Vaccine (TCV) would be included in the existing Expanded Programme On Immunization (EPI) by March, 2021.

Director General Health Services EPI Punjab Dr Bashir Ahmed Sidique said this while inaugurating the anti-Typhoid drive by administering TCV to a child here at District Health Authority office.

The DG said that the two-week long typhoid vaccination campaign would be launched in urban areas of the district from February 1 to 15 due to number of increasing cases. He said that as the provincial government was fully active and closely watching the performance of all stakeholders, there is need to make necessary arrangements to save the lives of thousands of children.

"Over 1,876,539 children from nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the cantonment areas of Rawalpindi, Rawal Town, Pothohar Town, Gujar Khan, KotliSatyan, Kahuta and Murree urban areas," he said.

He further said that 1101 mobile teams would go door-to-door and administer TCV to save the children from typhoid.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, CEO district health Dr. Faiza Kanwal and others were present on the occasion.