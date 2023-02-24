UrduPoint.com

TDAP Arranges Pre-event For 'Her Hunar' Exhibition To Be Held On March 4-5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 10:07 PM

TDAP arranges pre-event for 'Her Hunar' exhibition to be held on March 4-5

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a pre-exhibition event for the upcoming event, "Her Hunar", to encourage women entrepreneurs hailing from northern Pakistan, including Chitral, Swat, Hazara, DI Khan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a pre-exhibition event for the upcoming event, "Her Hunar", to encourage women entrepreneurs hailing from northern Pakistan, including Chitral, Swat, Hazara, DI Khan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

TDAP Director General Muhammad Naseer welcomed the participants and provided an overview of "Her Hunar" exhibition.

He appreciated the response received from female entrepreneurs and hoped that the event would add value to the women empowerment cause.

TDAP Assistant Director Maryam Mumtaz briefed the audience about the event details for Her Hunar.

She said over 120 female entrepreneurs from GB, AJK, KP, and Islamabad regions would showcase their indigenous products.

The exhibition, scheduled to be held on March 4-5, would also include sideline activities of seminars, and training along with an entertaining side of cultural performances of the northern region, traditional cuisine and various fun activities for families and kids said a news release, she added.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of commerce & Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated TDAP for the "Her Hunar" exhibition and assured support of the ICCI for trade promotion activities for the development of women entrepreneurs.

Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Rizwana Asif appreciated the efforts of TDAP for organizing a women-specific exhibition.

Sidra Cheema, and Mahnoor Fatima also supported the TDAP initiative for the development of women entrepreneurs in the north region.

The pre-exhibition ceremony was attended by members of various public and private organizations such as ITC, USAID, NUST, PSEB, FWB, WeCamp, representatives of women's chambers of northern Pakistan, female and male entrepreneurs along with media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Jammu Male Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women Commerce Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

11th Sikka Art and Design Festival inaugurated in ..

11th Sikka Art and Design Festival inaugurated in Dubai

25 minutes ago
 Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Ka ..

Rain likely in upper KP, Potohar region, GB and Kashmir

36 minutes ago
 PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

36 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for full court bench to hear pr ..

Khawaja Asif calls for full court bench to hear provincial assemblies election d ..

28 minutes ago
 Security forces kill terrorist in Awaran IBO

Security forces kill terrorist in Awaran IBO

28 minutes ago
 Switzerland is Ready to Bring Russia, Ukraine Arou ..

Switzerland is Ready to Bring Russia, Ukraine Around Table to Bring Peace - Pres ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.