TDAP Arranges Seminar-Survey, To Educate The Growers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) orginazed seminar-Survey of two-days, where export and exporter Zulfiqar Momin visited along with his team Larkana, Sukkur and Khairpur on Monday.
Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products and he is the CEO of Galaxy Fresh Produce and GTS logistics Pakistan.
Galaxy Fresh Produce has its offices and pack houses at Peru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
During he visited to Larkana, Sukkur and Khairpur Zulfiqar Momin visited various orchards and the processing plants of guava, dates, mangos and banana products.
He apprised growers and processors about varieties and markets for these products.
He also shared with them the techniques that are required in pre-post harvest treatment while practising global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to increase yield and quality of the produce.
The growers and processors of Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur thanked TDAP and Zulfiqar Momin for the arrangement
of such a visit of prominent and practical exporter at these cities of Sindh.
