Open Menu

TDAP Arranges Seminar-Survey, To Educate The Growers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

TDAP arranges seminar-Survey, to educate the growers

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) orginazed seminar-Survey of two-days, where export and exporter Zulfiqar Momin visited along with his team Larkana, Sukkur and Khairpur on Monday.

Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products and he is the CEO of Galaxy Fresh Produce and GTS logistics Pakistan.

Galaxy Fresh Produce has its offices and pack houses at Peru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During he visited to Larkana, Sukkur and Khairpur Zulfiqar Momin visited various orchards and the processing plants of guava, dates, mangos and banana products.

He apprised growers and processors about varieties and markets for these products.

He also shared with them the techniques that are required in pre-post harvest treatment while practising global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to increase yield and quality of the produce.

The growers and processors of Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur thanked TDAP and Zulfiqar Momin for the arrangement

of such a visit of prominent and practical exporter at these cities of Sindh.

Recent Stories

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive ..

Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation

11 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initi ..

UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka

11 minutes ago
 SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulat ..

SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation

26 minutes ago
 Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 ..

Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

56 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

1 hour ago
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

1 hour ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

1 hour ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

2 hours ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

2 hours ago
 Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan