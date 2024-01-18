TDAP CEO Opens 3rd Engineering & Healthcare Show
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Zubair Motiwala inaugurated on Thursday the 3rd Annual Engineering and Healthcare Show here at Expo Centre.
Talking to the media, he said international experts and guests were arriving in Lahore to participate in the event.
He said that country was doing exports of $30 billion and all-out efforts were being made to increase the export figure up to $60 billion.
He said there was business-friendly atmosphere in the country, adding that the purpose of organising the show was to provide one platform to national and international traders so that they could come here and witness for themselves the quality of Pakistani products.
He said that such events always help project country's soft image at global level besides boosting its exports.
He said that elements which were involved in carrying out negative propaganda against Pakistan should see that peaceful economic activities were ongoing in the country.
Muhammad Zubair said, " People of Pakistan are hard working and country has huge potential for business and investment." He said that more than 300 Pakistani companies from different sectors had showcased their products at the expo. He said, "The expo provides sourcing platform, which includes vast range of basic and quality productive products."
There was huge demand of Pakistani products in international market, he added. He hoped that the show would help in getting big orders from foreign buyers. He said that the TDAP was providing all possible facilities to those making country's exports products and added he would also hold meetings with business tycoons. The expo will continue till January 20.
