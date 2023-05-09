UrduPoint.com

TDAP Geared Up To Enter African Market; Zubair Motiwala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 09:00 PM

TDAP geared up to enter African market; Zubair Motiwala

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala on Tuesday said TDAP had geared up to enter the African market.

Addressing a meeting of Pakistan-Ethiopia business Forum with TDAP Executive Team at a local hotel, he said the authority had allocated funds to participate in single country exhibitions and conferences in Africa.

He announced that this year Pakistan would be holding more than 30 participations in exhibitions and conferences in Africa.

Zubair Motiwala said there was enough room for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia. "We are looking into enhancing the trade at large scale between two countries by introducing each others", he said.

He congratulated Ethiopian government for resumption of flight operations of Ethiopian airline to Karachi.

Addressing on the occasion, Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mesganu Arga termed the meeting as an extra ordinary event for strengthening the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He said the start of flight operations of Ethiopian airline to Karachi showed the level of commitment towards enhancing the bilateral relationship by Ethiopia.

He said there were ample opportunities for investors of both countries. Resumption of the flight operation of Ethiopian airline to Karachi, connecting not only Ethiopia but to the entire region, was an opportunity for investors and Pakistani government as the airline was operating in almost every village of Ethiopia.

He also shed light on opportunities open for investments in Ethiopia and the facilities being provided by the Ethiopian government.

