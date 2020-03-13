TDAP holds National Exporters Training Program

Trading Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Larkana Chambers of Commerce and Industry organized National Exporters Training Programme in Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Trading Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Larkana Chambers of Commerce and Industry organized National Exporters Training Programme in Sukkur.

The programme was attended by over 90 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of Shikarpur, Khairpur and Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said a TDAP release here on Thursday.

The objective of this program was to train potential and new exporters in order to become successful exporters.

Ex-Vice President Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Naseer Ahmed Arain gave welcome remarks. Director General TDAP, Riaz Ahmad Sheikh highlighted the role of TDAP and briefed the participants about the National Exporters Training Program.

This program was kicked-off from Karachi and would be expanded to other major cities of the country.

Abdul Hakeem, a representative from State Bank of Pakistan spoke on the export financing schemes of the Central Bank for facilitation of exporters.

Asif Ghumro, a representative from Customs- Sukkur addressed the custom related trade queries.

TDAPs Assistant Managers Ms. Afshan Uroos and M. Junaid Feroz, its Assistant Director Rohail Nazir presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export query into actual exports.