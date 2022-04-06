UrduPoint.com

TDAP Hosts B2B Meetings With Leading US Onfectionary Buyer

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM

TDAP hosts B2B meetings with leading US onfectionary buyer

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Wednesday organized B2B meetings of the leading US buyer Amir Rupani, a reputable businessman of United States of America and CEOs of four Wholesale and Distributor Companies with the leading confectionary companies of Pakistan here at TDAP Head Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Wednesday organized B2B meetings of the leading US buyer Amir Rupani, a reputable businessman of United States of America and CEOs of four Wholesale and Distributor Companies with the leading confectionary companies of Pakistan here at TDAP Head Office. The meetings were arranged with Candyland, Hilal, Danpak, Soni Industries, Sharmeen Industries and Mayfare Pakistan, said TDAP press release. The US buyer showed great interest in confectionary products of Pakistan and planning in getting the supplies of confectionery items from Pakistan.

He placed orders of two containers of confectionary products from the two Pakistani companies during the meeting.

Confectionary sector is one of the organized sector in Pakistan and Pakistan is exporting confectionary products to different parts of the world.It is expected that due to this B2B interaction our exports of Confectionary to USA will be increased.

