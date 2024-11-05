TDAP Organize Seminar On Post Management of Rice In Larkana.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Agriculture Extension Department, Government of Sindh, successfully organized a seminar on Post-Harvest Management of Rice on Tuesday to address critical challenges in the rice supply chain.

The seminar held in Officers Club, Larkana aimed at educating farmers on modern post-harvest practices to improve rice quality and reduce losses, thereby enhancing Pakistan's rice exports.

The seminar attracted over 100 participants, including rice growers, farmers, and agriculture extension officers from Larkana and neighboring districts. The event opened with a Tilawat, followed by presentation by distinguished speakers from the Sindh Agriculture Department, Rice Research Institute at Dokri and TDAP led the technical sessions, covering a range of important topics, including:

Mr. Irfan Khan, Jatoi, President Sindh Abadgar board, Larkana put their thoughts that the Challenges to Rice drop Production in Larkana Division. Rice Genetic stock and Production potential in Sindh. Overview of Rice crop production in Sindh and Post-Harvest Management of Rice.Management of Aflatoxins and Pesticide Residue in Rice

Views of representative of Farmers.

The seminar concluded with remarks from the Chief guest Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr.

Sharjeel Noor Channa, and Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Leghari who commended TDAP and the Sindh Agriculture Department for organizing the event. They acknowledged their dedication to enhancing farmers' knowledge of post-harvest practices, which will lead to significant improvements in rice quality and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s rice exports.

They urged farmers to implement the practices discussed to maximize profitability and minimize losses.

They said that Rice is one of Pakistan’s most significant export commodities, yet several challenges arise after harvest that impact its quality, yield, and profitability. The seminar provided a platform to discuss solutions to these challenges, focusing on best practices to manage post-harvest processes effectively.

They said that this seminar is part of a broader effort by TDAP to improve agricultural practices in Pakistan, ensuring that the country’s rice exports meet international standards and maintain a competitive edge in global markets.

They said that these presentations provided practical guidance to help farmers address the most common post-harvest issues, from pest control to safe storage practices, ensuring the rice remains in top condition for both local consumption and export markets.