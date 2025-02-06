TDAP Organized Seminar on Guava at Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) LARKANA, Feb 06(APP)The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur Office organized a seminar on guava at Larkana on Thursday. The objective of the event was to assess the viability of export potential of guava from Larkana division and its region.

This event served as common platform for the representatives of Sindh Agriculture Department, Guava Research Institute, Sindh Abadgaar Board, Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, District Administration, and Larkana Chamber of Commerce Industry Larkana who discussed and debated on various issues and challenges that discourage the productivity and profitability of the product.

The other key resource speakers who virtually participated were Zulfiqar Momin of M/s Galaxy Fresh Produces Karachi, Abdul Rahim Khan ex-senior scientist Ayub Agricultural Resource Center Faisalabad and Abdul Karim Memon Director General Sindh-Baluchistan TDAP Karachi.Deputy Director TDAP Sukkur apprised audience about the mandate and working of TDAP,Ministry of Commerce and Pakistan Trade Missions Abroad.

The growers of guava identified problems like ineffectiveness of pesticides and other inputs which only increase the cost of production but do not increase the yield of the crop quantity and quality wise.

The vice-president Sindh Abadgaar board expressed his concerns about lack of modern Research & Development to improve and innovate the varieties which are in demand of international markets as fresh fruit or in processed products.

The president Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Larkana added that lack of SMEs of Guava pulp and guava squash/ juice have also put inverse impact on the product. The senior vice president Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed that the Maximum Residue Level (MRL) of pesticides and shorter shelf life of the product discourage the export of guava.

Zulfiqar Momin the prominent expert and exporter of Fruits presented his insights and suggested that like other prominent exporting countries, the growers of guava of Pakistan can use plastic bags on guava fruit to address the problem of MRL of pesticides. For the longer shelf life of the product, he suggested import of modern variety seedlings whose shelf life is about 20-25 days.

He assured the growers that when he returns to Pakistan he would hold a comprehensive session with the stakeholders at Larkana.The large number of persons who attended informative session .