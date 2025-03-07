Open Menu

TDAP Orginazed Awareness In Formers Apprised, Growers Of Gauva, Dates And Mangos

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully managed a two-day create awareness among the formers and visited with his team for growering in huge quantities of guava, dates and mango to enhance the agriculture in Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur cities of Sindh on Friday along with Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products.

He is the CEO of M/s Galaxy Fresh Produce and M/s GTS logistics Pakistan. M/s Galaxy Fresh Produce has its offices and pack houses at Peru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During his visit to Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur, he visited various orchards and the processing plants of guava, dates, mangos , and banana products and apprised growers and processors about varieties and markets for these products.

He also shared with them the tacts and techniques that are required in pre-post harvest treatment while practising global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to increase yield and quality of the produce.

The growers and processors of Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur thanked TDAP and for the arrangement of such a visit of prominent and practical exporter at these cities of Sindh.

