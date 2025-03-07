TDAP Orginazed Awareness In Formers Apprised, Growers Of Gauva, Dates And Mangos
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully managed a two-day create awareness among the formers and visited with his team for growering in huge quantities of guava, dates and mango to enhance the agriculture in Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur cities of Sindh on Friday along with Zulfiqar Momin is a prominent expert and exporter of various agriculture products.
He is the CEO of M/s Galaxy Fresh Produce and M/s GTS logistics Pakistan. M/s Galaxy Fresh Produce has its offices and pack houses at Peru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
During his visit to Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur, he visited various orchards and the processing plants of guava, dates, mangos , and banana products and apprised growers and processors about varieties and markets for these products.
He also shared with them the tacts and techniques that are required in pre-post harvest treatment while practising global Good Agriculture Practices (GAP) to increase yield and quality of the produce.
The growers and processors of Larkana, Sukkur, and Khairpur thanked TDAP and for the arrangement of such a visit of prominent and practical exporter at these cities of Sindh.
Recent Stories
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..
Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case
Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team
12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..
Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025
DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah
ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla
Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence
Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations chairs crime meeting with Rural Zone officers2 minutes ago
-
TDAP orginazed awareness in formers apprised, growers of gauva, dates and mangos2 minutes ago
-
2 more Mpox cases reported in KP2 minutes ago
-
The implementation of the Nighaban Ramadan package of Punjab CM is underway2 minutes ago
-
IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns5 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to empower women, promote gender equality12 minutes ago
-
Cop, his brother killed, three injured in firing12 minutes ago
-
First Friday of Ramadan observed with religious reverence12 minutes ago
-
Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP16 minutes ago
-
Badging ceremony held for promoted cops22 minutes ago
-
Sewerage line cleaning underway in Khangarh22 minutes ago
-
11 dead,1,463 injured in Punjab road accidents22 minutes ago