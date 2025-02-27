TDAP & REMIT host post-WEXNET 2025 mentorship event

Open Menu

February 27, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Revenue Mobilization, Investment, and Trade (REMIT), successfully hosted an exclusive post-WEXNET mentorship event at a local hotel, here on Thursday.

The event brought together the top 25 exhibitors from WEXNET 2025 alongside key industry leaders, aiming to equip women entrepreneurs with essential insights and strategies to expand their businesses globally.

Under the theme "WEXNET Growth Journey: From Exhibitor to Entrepreneurial Leader," the event provided a dynamic platform for mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and networking. It featured a high-impact panel discussion titled "From Local to Global: Strategies for Scaling Women-Owned Businesses to International Markets," where distinguished experts shared valuable insights. The event also included an interactive Q&A session, offering attendees practical, business-specific guidance.

In his opening remarks, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Team Lead at REMIT, applauded TDAP and REMIT’s collaborative efforts in fostering trade and investment opportunities for women entrepreneurs. He emphasized the importance of structured mentorship in driving sustainable business growth and enhancing export readiness.

Following this, Sheryar Taj, Secretary of TDAP, addressed the gathering, highlighting TDAP’s broader vision of export diversification and its commitment to empowering women-led businesses through capacity-building, digital trade integration, and access to global markets.

Building on this vision, Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive of TDAP, delivered the keynote address, stressing the significance of sustained mentorship beyond exhibitions and reaffirming TDAP’s dedication to helping women entrepreneurs scale their ventures.

The presence of esteemed industry leaders and expert panelists, including Ms. Nilofer Shahid (Meeras Haute Couture), Ms. Masarrat Misbah (Masarrat Makeup and Depilex), Ms. Batool Mohsin (Rina’s Kitchenette), Ms. Huma Adnan (FnK Asia), and Ms. Gulalai Khan (REMIT), added immense value to the discussions, providing attendees with firsthand knowledge and actionable strategies.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony recognizing the top WEXNET 2025 exhibitors for their outstanding contributions. Participants also engaged in a networking luncheon, further strengthening industry connections and fostering collaboration opportunities.

With Pakistan’s growing footprint in global trade, this post-WEXNET mentorship event reaffirmed TDAP’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs, enhancing export potential, and fostering a more inclusive and dynamic business landscape.

