TDAP Secretary visits LCCI, discusses trade challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Sheryar Taj visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Sheryar Taj visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), here on Wednesday.

TDAP Punjab Director General Rafia Syed also accompanied the Secretary. They were welcomed by LCCI President Abuzar Shaad and senior members of the chamber.

During the visit, TDAP Secretary discussed strategies to explore new markets, including Africa, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Central Asia, and addressed key challenges facing businesses. He also shared TDAP’s upcoming initiatives, such as the single-country exhibition in Ethiopia, the Pakistan travel Mart in Karachi and Islamabad, and the food & Agri-Manufacturing Event in Lahore.

He encouraged LCCI members to actively participate in these events to strengthen trade ties.

A key highlight was the inauguration of TDAP’s Help Desk at LCCI, a one-window facility designed to provide exporters with timely information on TDAP activities, events, and resources, ensuring seamless support for the business community.

The Secretary reaffirmed his commitment to resolving business concerns and enhancing Pakistan’s trade and export potential.

