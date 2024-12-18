TDAP, Swat Chamber joins hands for Swat Trade Show on Dec 28-29

The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month.

The focus products in the show would includes gemstones, minerals, marble, granite, furniture, handicrafts, dry fruits, women entrepreneurs handicrafts products, non timber forests products and honey.

The other key areas which would be focused upon include tourism, honey, wild fruits and nuts, Swat Shalls, trout fish and local cuisines etc.

The experts of TDAP and members of Swat Chamber would share their experiences and expertise with participants besides an impressive exhibitions planned.