TDAP, Swat Chamber Joins Hands For Swat Trade Show On Dec 28-29
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month.
The focus products in the show would includes gemstones, minerals, marble, granite, furniture, handicrafts, dry fruits, women entrepreneurs handicrafts products, non timber forests products and honey.
The other key areas which would be focused upon include tourism, honey, wild fruits and nuts, Swat Shalls, trout fish and local cuisines etc.
The experts of TDAP and members of Swat Chamber would share their experiences and expertise with participants besides an impressive exhibitions planned.
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns2 minutes ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages2 minutes ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation2 minutes ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty2 minutes ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer4 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers4 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children26 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered26 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202418 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog18 minutes ago