Open Menu

TDAP, Swat Chamber Joins Hands For Swat Trade Show On Dec 28-29

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

TDAP, Swat Chamber joins hands for Swat Trade Show on Dec 28-29

The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Trade Devolopment Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has joined hands to organize a two days Swat Trade Show scheduled on December 28-29 this month.

The focus products in the show would includes gemstones, minerals, marble, granite, furniture, handicrafts, dry fruits, women entrepreneurs handicrafts products, non timber forests products and honey.

The other key areas which would be focused upon include tourism, honey, wild fruits and nuts, Swat Shalls, trout fish and local cuisines etc.

The experts of TDAP and members of Swat Chamber would share their experiences and expertise with participants besides an impressive exhibitions planned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Chamber December Women Commerce Industry Share

Recent Stories

IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

2 minutes ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

2 minutes ago
 SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

2 minutes ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

2 minutes ago
 STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

4 minutes ago
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

32 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan