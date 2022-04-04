TDAP to finalize annual business plan: DG

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will finalize its Annual Business Plan in consultation with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to make it progressive and result oriented, said Rana Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director General TDAP Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will finalize its Annual Business Plan in consultation with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to make it progressive and result oriented, said Rana Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director General TDAP Punjab.

In a meeting with President FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh, he discussed in detail the inherent potential of Faisalabad and said that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved for the diversification of exports from this city in addition to exploiting the available export opportunities in traditional and non-traditional sectors.

Acknowledging the industrial, commercial, business and export edge of this vibrant city, he said, "We must involve FCCI and other local trade bodies to give a boost to the export from this city. We should change our strategy and discuss its activities that may have local, regional, national or international dimensions." He said that TDAP will organize a trade and investment conference and potential buyers from all over the world would be invited to participate in it. He mentioned the African model and said that TDAP had organized a made in Pakistan exhibition in Africa but its focus was on to showcase engineering products. He said that TEXPO would be organized in Karachi during the month of August. "It is a regular feature but we intend to club it with other non-traditional items so that a wide range of exportable surplus could be showcased during this event", he said and added, "Trade officers have been posted in different potential markets and we must involve them to penetrate in these countries for sustained exports.

" He also stressed the need for exploring non-traditional markets to expand export portfolio. He said that webinars and online conferences could also be arranged to give much needed awareness to the young start-ups about the emerging trends and market potentials.

Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that he was seriously working to transform Faisalabad from textile to a multidimensional export city by encouraging other segments of the economy. He particularly mentioned the Information Technology (IT) sector and said, "It has recorded a robust growth of 47% and we must focus on it as there is no dearth of talented IT experts." He particularly mentioned the successful Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) organized by the FCCI. He said, "We have prepared 2-page recommendations on the economy.

He also mentioned the new industrial estates being developed to attract maximum FDI with technology transfer. He said that 65 foreign companies have already established their units while many more are in the pipeline. He said that with the colonization of these industrial estates, the industrial landscape of Faisalabad would be entirely changed. He said, "Our textile exports have recorded a 28% increase but it is quite insufficient as our share of the EU market is only one percent." He said, "We must focus on other sectors and in this connection, PEC will play a major role." He also appreciated the industrial incentive package and said, "It was announced on the special request of FCCI and our 90% recommendations have been included in it."