UrduPoint.com

TDAP To Finalize Annual Business Plan: DG

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 10:15 PM

TDAP to finalize annual business plan: DG

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will finalize its Annual Business Plan in consultation with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to make it progressive and result oriented, said Rana Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director General TDAP Punjab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will finalize its Annual Business Plan in consultation with the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to make it progressive and result oriented, said Rana Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Director General TDAP Punjab.

In a meeting with President FCCI, Atif Munir Sheikh, he discussed in detail the inherent potential of Faisalabad and said that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved for the diversification of exports from this city in addition to exploiting the available export opportunities in traditional and non-traditional sectors.

Acknowledging the industrial, commercial, business and export edge of this vibrant city, he said, "We must involve FCCI and other local trade bodies to give a boost to the export from this city. We should change our strategy and discuss its activities that may have local, regional, national or international dimensions." He said that TDAP will organize a trade and investment conference and potential buyers from all over the world would be invited to participate in it. He mentioned the African model and said that TDAP had organized a made in Pakistan exhibition in Africa but its focus was on to showcase engineering products. He said that TEXPO would be organized in Karachi during the month of August. "It is a regular feature but we intend to club it with other non-traditional items so that a wide range of exportable surplus could be showcased during this event", he said and added, "Trade officers have been posted in different potential markets and we must involve them to penetrate in these countries for sustained exports.

" He also stressed the need for exploring non-traditional markets to expand export portfolio. He said that webinars and online conferences could also be arranged to give much needed awareness to the young start-ups about the emerging trends and market potentials.

Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI said that he was seriously working to transform Faisalabad from textile to a multidimensional export city by encouraging other segments of the economy. He particularly mentioned the Information Technology (IT) sector and said, "It has recorded a robust growth of 47% and we must focus on it as there is no dearth of talented IT experts." He particularly mentioned the successful Pakistan Economic Conference (PEC) organized by the FCCI. He said, "We have prepared 2-page recommendations on the economy.

He also mentioned the new industrial estates being developed to attract maximum FDI with technology transfer. He said that 65 foreign companies have already established their units while many more are in the pipeline. He said that with the colonization of these industrial estates, the industrial landscape of Faisalabad would be entirely changed. He said, "Our textile exports have recorded a 28% increase but it is quite insufficient as our share of the EU market is only one percent." He said, "We must focus on other sectors and in this connection, PEC will play a major role." He also appreciated the industrial incentive package and said, "It was announced on the special request of FCCI and our 90% recommendations have been included in it."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Africa Faisalabad World Technology Exports Business Punjab Young Pakistan Engineering Council Chamber May August Market Commerce Textile Event All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

UN Says No Request Received Yet From US to Remove ..

UN Says No Request Received Yet From US to Remove Russia From Human Rights Counc ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretar ..

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, UN Under-Secretary-General Discuss Ukraine - Mo ..

2 minutes ago
 39 police personnel promoted as head constable

39 police personnel promoted as head constable

2 minutes ago
 Over 8.19m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.19m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Justice M Habib Zia sworn in as Senior Most Judge ..

Justice M Habib Zia sworn in as Senior Most Judge of High Court of AJK

53 minutes ago
 ICT admin booked 17 profiteers, imposes over Rs 46 ..

ICT admin booked 17 profiteers, imposes over Rs 46000 fine

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.