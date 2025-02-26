TDAP To Host Exclusive Post-WEXNET Mentorship Event For Women Entrepreneurs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with Revenue Mobilization, Investment, and Trade (REMIT), will host an exclusive post-WEXNET mentorship event on 27th February 2025 in Lahore.
The event will bring together the top 25 exhibitors from WEXNET Exhibition 2025 and prominent industry leaders to explore strategies for scaling women-led businesses in global markets. Under the theme "WEXNET Growth Journey: From Exhibitor to Entrepreneurial Leader," the event will provide actionable insights and practical guidance to help women entrepreneurs expand beyond local markets.
A key highlight of the event will be a high-impact panel discussion titled "From Local to Global: Strategies for Scaling Pakistani Industries." Industry experts will share valuable insights on critical areas such as market trends, branding, e-commerce strategies, and compliance standards.
Attendees will also have the chance to participate in an interactive Q&A session to gain tailored, practical knowledge for their specific business needs.
The mentorship initiative is part of TDAP’s ongoing commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in global markets. WEXNET remains a key platform for women-led businesses in Pakistan, fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in international trade. With Pakistan’s increasing involvement in global trade, this post-WEXNET event is expected to enhance export readiness, improve market access, and inspire the next generation of women entrepreneurs.
