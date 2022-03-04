TDAP to organise "Bangles, Handicraft Exhibition" in Hyderabad

The Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a two day Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition in Hyderabad from Sunday (March 06).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a two day Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition in Hyderabad from Sunday (March 06).

According to TDAP spokesman, the Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition will be held at Mustafa Park of the Expo Centre, Preetabad on Sunday and Monday from 10 am to 11 pm.

TDAP Deputy Director Ashiq Hussain Khoso invited the families to pay visit in the "Exhibition and Sale Festival" and explore cultural products. For promotion of the bangle and handicraft industry, several stalls will be set up to display these items.

Fun and food facilities will also be available for children and the families during exhibition and sake festival.