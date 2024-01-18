TDAP Trade And Investment Officers Delegation Visits LCCI
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A 40-member delegation of trade and investment officers from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday.
LCCI President Kashif Anwar welcomed the delegation and shed light on the issues ranging from Pakistan’s external trade, taxation system, economic scenario and private sector’s role in policy making.
TDAP Director General Shahzad Rana was leading the delegation, while LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry spoke on the occasion. Kashif Anwar said high cost of doing business was one of the major hurdles coming in the way of exports promotion. He said Pakistani products have finest quality, but are struggling in the international market due to high production cost. He said that energy was a major raw material of the industry, but its high prices were jacking up the cost or production. He said that number of duties and taxes on energy sector should be brought down.
The LCCI president also called to resolve the issues like non opening of LCs. He added that the role of trade and investment officers was very important to promote exports of the country.
He said that market diversification is key to achieve the desired goals. "We have to focus on Africa and Central Asia to find new destinations for Pakistani goods," he said and emphasised that Pakistani missions posted abroad should share business opportunities related all queries with the LCCI so that those could be disseminated among the chamber members.
Kashif Anwar urged the TDAP to ensure participation of businessmen in delegations. He said it was important to reduce the cost of doing business to enhance exports competitiveness.
TDAP DG Shahzad Rana said the LCCI was a partner and it helped formulate business strategies. He said when the government formulated any strategy, the LCCI always contributed and played its role in implementing it.
