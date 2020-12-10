TDAP webinar on African market on Dec.16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :TDAP has planned a webinar on "African market procedures, market standards, issues of African market & awareness to exporters related to entrance in Africa Region" on Dec. 16.

At the webinar, focus will be on trade potential, export procedures and requirements and barriers to trade regarding Africa region. This will exporters to get information about new potential market for sports goods and understanding pros and cons of African markets, said TDAP release on Thursday.

Pakistan's sports goods are recognized as a hallmark of quality being sourced globally to many of the world's leading sports goods brands and also catering the demands of geographically diversified international markets.

However, the African market potential remains untapped mainly due to lack of awareness at exporters end.

There is need for creating required awareness amongst all the stakeholders.TDAP is endeavoring to explore business opportunities for sports goods in Africa region as a part of the country's policy of "Look Africa".

Interested entrepreneurs can contact TDAP for joining the webinar.