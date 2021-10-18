TDCP chief for following sacred life of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Chairman Sohail Zafar Cheema said on Monday that following the sacred life of holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

Addressing a mehfil ceremony organized at Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management in connection with 'Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen, he said, "islam is the most peace loving religion and the Holy Quran is a complete code of life." Students of the institute shed light on the sacred life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speakers said that it was highly important to thoroughly study Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

Students also recited Naats and expressed their love for the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).