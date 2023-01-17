UrduPoint.com

TDCP Double Decker Bus Becomes Operational Again

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

TDCP Double Decker Bus becomes operational again

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has operationalized the Sightseeing Double Decker Bus again with immediate effects, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Regional Manager, TDCP Bahawalpur, Tariq Rabbani has said that the TDCP Double Decker Sightseeing Bus has become operational again, which was earlier suspended for a while.

He said that rate of ticket of TDCP Double Decker Sightseeing Bus had been fixed at Rs 300 per passenger.

The double Decker bus would start its route from TDCP Bahawalpur Office, at 11am on daily basis and would take the tourists to the sites including Noor Mahal, Bahawalpur Museum, Central library and DHA Bahawalpur.

