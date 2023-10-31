Open Menu

TDCP Finalizes Thal Desert Jeep Rally’s Preparations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

TDCP finalizes Thal Desert Jeep rally’s preparations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has finalized the preparations for conducting four-day Thal Desert Jeep Rally scheduled to be held from November 9-12 .

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, a TDCP official said that the rally would attract over 100 male and female drivers across the country.

The advisory had already been issued to drivers to facilitate them, he added.

The administration was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the success of the rally.

All stakeholders were working together to make the event a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike, he said.

He said the rally would start from Changa Manga tail-head Muhammadwala and cover a distance of 200 kilometers through Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.

The middle section of the track is located in Chobara Tehsil Layyah (South Punjab area).

The official said participants should register their vehicles or jeeps and undergo a technical examination and medical check-up.

A drivers/navigators conference and draws will be held on November 9.

He said that the rally would feature a qualifying round and races in 11 categories, including a stock category race, women's categories, and a bike race. Cultural fair and other programs would also be part of the event, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicles Manga Male Muzaffargarh Kot Addu November Women Event All From Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

7 minutes ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

2 hours ago
Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

5 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan