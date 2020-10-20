TDCP get back part of 14 Kanal land for resort project near river Chenab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) got back the possession of over two Kanal state land near Chenab river on Tuesday, nearly three decades after a fourteen-Kanal piece of land was transferred to the department for construction of a TDCP resort.

Official sources said that Punjab government had allotted fourteen Kanal piece of state land to TDCP to develop it into a resort in 1992. However, absence of formal possession and no project execution left the land open for anybody to utilize it for any purpose.

Land grabbers occupied some part of the land and constructed illegal structures there. A three Kanal area of this land was utilized by Punjab Highway Patrol to build a patrolling post.

This building, however, got damaged in 2010 floods but its remains were visible.

TDCP officials took up the matter with district administration recently and started legal proceedings.

ADC Revenue, accompanying Qanoongo and Patwari visited the place along with TDCP officials where they handed over a vacant part of the 14 Kanal area measuring exactly two Kanal and five Marla to TDCP Multan regional manager Asher Malik on Tuesday.

The illegal occupants who had built structures there were given a warning to voluntarily vacate the land. Officials said that the remaining part of the land would be handed over to TDCPin the presence of a magistrate and police.