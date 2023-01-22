UrduPoint.com

TDCP Gives Final Shape To Organize 'Jeep Rally'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

TDCP gives final shape to organize 'Jeep Rally'

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :All necessary arrangements are underway to kick-start Cholistan Jeep Rally, scheduled to be held on February 6, Regional Manager, Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Bahawapur, Tariq Rabbani said.

He said that all departments concerned are busy to make the mega event as attractive and colourful.

A jeep rally, with due participation of locals and foreigner racers, would be started from February 6 and to be ended on February 12.

He informed that renowned drivers and racers would be participated in the jeep rally.

He said that entertainment events, cultural programs and food festivals would also be part of the jeep rally.

